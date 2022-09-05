Nicholls Art Department Receives Funding for Virtual Reality Headsets

Nicholls Assistant Professor of Art Marjan Khatibi received funding for 10 virtual reality headsets for the department.

Khatibi submitted a virtual reality grant application to Unity and Meta Immersive Learning. As part of the grant application, she passed the “Create with VR for Educators” training, a four-week course provided by the Unity and Meta Immersive Learning Group during the summer of 2022.

She was awarded funding for 10 “Oculus Quest 2” headsets. The headsets will be available to students in the Art Department by the end of September 2022. Each headset package includes a Meta Quest 2 headset, a charging cable, two touch controllers, two AA batteries, a power adapter and a glasses spacer.

The Create with VR for Educators training is a course designed for educators to equip their students to be the creators of tomorrow. The course helps educators recognize the potential of VR across industries and identify real-world career opportunities for students with these skills.

Schools and education nonprofits in the United States are eligible to apply for the Create with VR Headset Grant. The Create with VR for Educators training is a free course open globally to educators, teachers, trainers and anyone who intends to teach VR development.

“I plan to use this equipment to develop the course curriculum for art students, especially in digital art and animation,” said Khatibi. “The resources will assist me in teaching them the skills that will enable them to create their own unique virtual reality games, animation, film and immersive experiences.”

Marjan Khatibi is a visual designer, media artist, and Adobe Education Leader. Her artwork addresses gender equity using Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality and 2D animation. She specializes in Design, Animation, and Art Direction.

The Nicholls Bachelor of Fine Arts program is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design. The Department of Art aims to provide quality studies in all visual media and the skills needed for employment or continued studies. Programs of study include:

Art Education

Drawing

Photography

Art History

Graphic Design

Printmaking

Ceramics

Painting

Sculpture

For more information on the Nicholls Department of Art, please visit https://www.nicholls.edu/art/. To learn more about Unity’s partnership with Meta Immersive Learning for the Create with VR Grant program, visit https://unity.com/grants/create-with-vr.