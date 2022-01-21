Nicholls Art Gallery Exhibit Features New Orleans Based Ceramic Artist

The Dane Ledet Gallery at Nicholls State University will feature a collection from Louisiana artist Chris Pate through Thursday, Feb. 10.

Based in New Orleans, Pate’s work features wood-fired ceramics.

“Chris’s work exhibits a wonderful display of textures and a variety of colors within 3-dimensional forms, which have all been fired in a wood-burning kiln,” said Jeff Brown, associate professor of ceramics. “The work really shows the diversity that can be produced using this type of kiln.”

Pate will give a gallery talk at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The event is free and open to the public.

After graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2009, Pate moved to Oregon where he discovered wood-fired ceramics in 2012. He was so inspired by the method that it has become his primary mode of expression since. In 2016, he returned to Louisiana as a resident artist in the ceramics department at UL. Pate’s artwork has been featured in collections nationally and internationally.

For more information on the Dane Ledet Gallery, visit nicholls.edu/art/dane-ledet- gallery.