Nicholls Art Professor Chairs Conference Session on the Symbolist Imagination

Nicholls Professor of Art Dr. Deborah Cibelli chaired a virtual session titled “The Symbolist Imagination” at the 111th College Art Association Annual Conference held online and in New York City in February 2023. The session focused on art, literature and music in symbolism and decadence.

The CAA Annual Conference is the largest convening of art historians, artists, designers, curators and visual art professionals in the US, serving as an avenue for art historians and artists to showcase their research. The “Symbolist Imagination” session explored the relationship between the visual arts and theater.

“As the Belgian poetry and playwright Maurice Maeterlinck noted, for his contemporaries, the symbol went from the concrete to abstract, from ‘what is seen, heard, felt, tasted and sensed to the evocation of the idea.’ With this in mind, the theater allowed artists to make work based upon sensory experience that was already inspired by the imagination,” said Dr. Cibelli. “Working with these scholars has been a way in which to explore the imaginative use of multimedia for expression.”

Dr. Deborah Cibelli specializes in the history of sixteenth-century art and theory. She has been a recipient of the Presidential Award for Teaching Excellence at Nicholls and has taught courses in England for the University Honors program.