Nicholls Assistant Professor of Art Published in Art & Antiques Magazine

Dr. Ashley Busby, assistant professor of Art at Nicholls, published an article titled “Going Her Own Way” on the art of Dorothy Fratt in the December/January 2022-23 issue of Art and Antiques magazine. This is the first longform essay on the artist published in the national magazine.

Dr. Busby said, “I’m excited to continue contributing to the critical and art historical appraisal of Fratt and her work. My essay for Art and Antiques helps introduce the artist to a wider range of scholars, collectors and art lovers.”

The six-page article with color reproductions was published to coincide with the opening of “Dorothy Fratt: Paint the Town Red” at Pazo Fine Art in Kensington, Maryland, an exhibition held from Nov. 19, 2022, through Jan. 19, 2023, marking the first solo show of Fratt’s work in the D.C. area since the late 1940s. The exhibition provided a mini-retrospective of Fratt’s career drawing from works in the artist’s estate.

Fratt has received a great deal of attention lately with recent national and international exhibitions of her work, sales at Christie’s auction house and general attention from critics and collectors. The publication of “Going Her Own Way” helps further cement the artist’s posthumous recognition as a reemerging artist in the field of abstraction. A reprint of the article is available online at https://www.pazofineart.com/press/12-going-her-own-way/ .