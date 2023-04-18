Nicholls assistant professor of business law named to LSBA’s inaugural Top 40 List

Nicholls State University announced that assistant professor of business law Gene Gouaux has been named to the Louisiana State Bar Association’s inaugural Top 40 List. The distinction is presented to the state’s top young lawyers who have made exceptional contributions to the legal profession and their communities.

The awards were were recently presented during the Louisiana Young Lawyers Conference with the theme “Empowered to Lead.” Gouaux adds this distinction to his resume which already includes his 2019 recognition as one of the country’s elite academic minds by being named a Fulbright Specialist with the Fulbright Program. Fulbright Specialists provide U.S. academics and professionals with significant expertise with the opportunity to complete short term project-based exchanges designed by institutions around the world.

The Thibodaux native joined the Nicholls faculty in 2013 after receiving his Juris Doctorate from the Southern University Law Center. He remains involved in the community as a board member of Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum and former board member of Thibodaux Main Street and former president of the Lafourche Parish Bar Association. He remains active in his family’s law practice in Lockport.