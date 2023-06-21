Nicholls Assistant Professor of Economics Work Recognized in the International Review of Economics Education

In a recent literature review in the International Review of Economics Education, a team of 6 economists from 4 universities recognized the top 18 most relevant articles published in the field of economics education in 2020 and 2021. Two of Nicholls Assistant Professor of Economics Dr. Martin Meder’s research articles were among those top 18. These articles represented research that most strongly informs the training of economics lecturers internationally.

“To learn that your peers have found your works to be a key resource in training educators in your discipline is the sort of contribution that every academic dreams of making, but I never would have expected my work to be recognized in this way. I am flattered and humbled by the thought that my efforts and those of my coauthors may, in some small way, improve economics instruction for students around the world for years to come,” said Dr. Meder.

The two key articles by Dr. Meder that were identified by the International Review of Economics Education are:

Engelhardt, B., Johnson, M., Meder, M.E. (2021). Learning in the time of Covid-19: Some preliminary findings, International Review of Economics Education , Volume 37

, Volume 37 Johnson, M., & Meder, M. E. (2020). A meta-analysis of technology: Interventions in collegiate economics classes. The Journal of Economic Education, 52(1), 1-16.

The International Review of Economics Education is dedicated to enhancing learning and teaching in the higher education economics community. It provides a forum for high quality research in the areas of curriculum design, pedagogy, assessment, teaching and learning innovation. The journal seeks to promote critical dialogue on education theory and practice in economics and to demonstrate the relevance of research to good professional practice.

