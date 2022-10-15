Nicholls Athletics Announces New Football Gameday Policies

With the Nicholls State University football team scheduled for four home games over the next six weeks, the Nicholls Athletics Department has announced several updated policies for game days at John L. Guidry Stadium.

BAG POLICY

The only bags allowed into the stadium will be the following:

– Clear plastic bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″

– One clear gallon freezer bag

– Small bags no larger than 5.5″x8.5″

BOUCVALT ATHLETIC COMPLEX

The Boucvalt Athletic Complex will be locked three hours prior to kickoff. Only football staff, personnel and players will be granted access to the building.

RECRUITING PARKING

Parking for recruits will be at the lot located at Ellender Hall.

SIDELINE ACCESS

Sideline access will be reserved for working staff members, photographers and videographers, and credentialed staff. The team box located between the 30-yard lines are reserved for coaches, players and sports medicine. Media members may enter the box to gain access to the opposite endzone.

Any children under the age of 14 will not be permitted on the sidelines (team area or field access) during the game unless the following criteria is met:

– They are accompanied by a University staff member which has an official Nicholls Access Credential and has a specific function or reason that requires sideline presence.

– They are being supervised by a properly credentialed university staff member or parent for their duration of their time on the field.

– Credentialed sideline members who have children on the sidelines will take full responsibility for their sideline policy.

PRESS BOX ACCESS

Only credentialed persons will be allowed to enter press box which includes press box staff, TV/radio members, media and coaches/video staff. Any person without a credential will be asked to leave the press box.

POSTGAME FIELD ACCESS

Access to the field immediately following the conclusion to the game will not be permitted. Fans will be required to wait at least 5 full minutes to allow the visiting team and staff to safely clear the field.

-The timeframe will also allow Nicholls Football student-athletes to safely join the Colonel Marching Band for the playing of the Alma Mater.

-Fans/family who are planning to enter the field of play will be asked to stay clear of the exits/stairs to avoid creating congestion with those leaving the stadium. It is recommended to remain in the seating area until the 5 minutes is up.