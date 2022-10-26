Nicholls Athletics is kicking off a crowdfunding effort to recognize and celebrate the impact of Title IX on Colonel student-athletes. Alumni, donors and friends are asked to invest by supporting women’s athletics through the University’s fundraising site.

“Women’s teams make up 9 of the 17 sports at Nicholls, and nearly 40% of Nicholls student-athletes are females from 20 states and 14 countries. Making a gift to support our women’s teams shows a commitment to allowing everyone a seat at the table and shows we are N This Together,” Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell said.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary, Colonel Athletics has set a goal of 122 gifts to represent Nicholls’ 122 female student-athletes for the campaign. The crowdfunding effort is underway and will continue until Nov. 17, 2022, with a special salute to Title IX at the Nicholls versus Southeastern football game.

“It is important to us to not only celebrate our women but also to encourage men to be a part of the conversation as well,” said Director of the Colonel Athletic Association Hillary Charpentier. “Nicholls is proud to be committed to expanding the opportunities for women on and off campus while celebrating the past, present and future.”

All donations support the Nicholls women’s athletics programs, and all donors from the following donation levels will have their names located on Nicholls’ website as supporters of Nicholls’ Title IX celebration of its female athletes.

Donation Levels

$19.72: To honor the year that transformed women’s athletics, 1972.

$37: To honor the 37 words that transformed women’s athletics.

$50: To honor the Title IX 50th anniversary.

$150: To become a varsity level CAA member.

Join in celebrating this historic milestone while continuing to strive for future excellence. Make your gift at https://www.nicholls.edu/caa/womens-athletics-title-ix-campaign/ .

For more information about the Title IX crowdfunding effort, contact hillary.charpentier@nicholls.edu or call 985-448-4234.