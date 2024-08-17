Nicholls Athletics names Rouses Markets official grocer

Nicholls State University Department of Athletics and Rouses Markets announced a multi-year partnership, designating the Louisiana-based, family-owned supermarket chain as the official grocer of Nicholls Athletics. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two institutions, further solidifying their deep-rooted ties to the local community.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a respected and local brand,” said Jonathan Terrell, Nicholls State University Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Rouses Markets is a true local success story. They’ve grown from a single store in Houma, Louisiana, to a major force across the Gulf South region and one of the largest independent grocers in the United States. It’s impressive.”

Both Nicholls State University and Rouses Markets share a strong commitment to the community. Nicholls State University, which opened in 1948 as the Francis T. Nicholls Junior College of Louisiana State University, has been an integral part of the region’s educational landscape. Similarly, Rouses Markets traces its origins back to 1960, when the Rouse family opened their first grocery store, Ciro’s, in Houma.

“This partnership goes beyond sponsorship; it represents a shared commitment to the Nicholls community, our region, and its future,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets.

Rouses Markets has been a dedicated supporter of Nicholls and Nicholls Athletics for over a decade, contributing several transformational gifts. Last year, Rouses Markets, in collaboration with Dairy MAX, took significant steps to address food insecurity among Nicholls students by providing nutritious dairy products and beverages. This initiative was part of Rouses Markets’ Dairy Month promotion, which successfully raised funds to combat hunger.

Additionally, Rouses Markets and Dairy MAX’s BUILT w/Chocolate Milk program contributed to the installation of a second cooler dedicated to chocolate milk in the athletic department, enhancing athlete nutrition and recovery.

About Rouses Markets Rouses Markets, one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast, has been a community cornerstone since 1960. With 64 stores across three states and over 7,000 team members, Rouses Markets continues to grow under the leadership of Donny Rouse, the third generation to run the family business. Rouses Markets is also the Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints and is widely recognized for its lasting impact on the communities it serves, supporting local food banks, charities, festivals, and events. For more information, visit www.rouses.com.