Nicholls Athletics to Host 21st Annual Seafood Extravaganza

Nicholls Athletics Seafood Extravaganza is set to take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. All proceeds benefit Nicholls student-athlete scholarships.

“Each year, Nicholls Athletics budgets $3.5 million to scholarships for student-athletes. Even at this number, no sport is fully funded, and we continually seek ways that we can increase the scholarships offered to our current and future student-athletes,” said Hillary Charpentier, director of Colonel Athletic Association.

The VIP Reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. and includes speciality mixed drinks, networking with Nicholls coaches, a Nicholls Athletics exclusive apparel gift box and a presentation of inside information of what’s to come with Nicholls Athletics. Dress is casual game-day attire

Individual tickets are $150 with a $50 individual VIP hour add-on option. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To learn more, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/caa/seafood/ .

The Colonel Athletic Association is the principal fundraising organization of the Nicholls State University Athletics Department, providing a way for alumni, family, friends and fans to help Nicholls student-athletes receive an education while also pursuing their athletic careers. The association’s primary focus is to provide opportunities and support for Nicholls Athletics’ most important assets, its people, and to raise funds for facility enhancements and operational expenses.

Nicholls Athletics relies on the generous support of donors to support each of its 17 Division 1 sports teams, cheer squad, athletic trainers and 350+ student athletes. Every donor makes a difference and each gift, regardless of size, has a direct impact on all student-athletes here at Nicholls.