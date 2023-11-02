Nicholls Athletics to induct 2023 Hall Fame/Distinction on Nov. 11

The Nicholls State University Department of Athletics announced its six-member 2023 Hall of Fame Class – Albert Badosa-Soler (men’s golf, 2014-18), Carlos Camera (men’s soccer, 1981-85), Brian Desselles (football, 1993-94), Murphy Edwards (football, 1995-98), Hannah Haydel (softball, 2013-16), AND Jaimee (Springer) Lougheed (track & field, 2010-15).

The athletic department also revealed the three newest members of the Hall of Distinction – Tommy Meyer, Dr. Matt Porche, and Ainsley Pratt.

The Hall of Fame class will be inducted on November 11, prior to the Colonel football contest against Lamar. The ceremony will take place in the Danos Theater in Talbot Hall at 10 a.m. The group will also be recognized during the football game.

Badosa-Soler put his name in the record books by earning individual medalist at the 2017 Southland Conference Golf Championship – a first for the golf program. He was an All-Southland First Team selection that season and went on to play in the NCAA Regional in Baton Rouge.

For his career, he garnered All-Southland twice and was a second-team All-Louisiana selection in the ’17 campaign. Badosa-Soler was named SLC Golfer of the Month during his senior season after shooting a 5-under at Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate where he finished in the Top 6 of the leaderboard among four nationally-ranked golfers.

Camera was a four-year letterwinner for the men’s soccer program from 1981-85. He was named team captain all four years, helping the Colonels to compete in the Southern Bell Soccer and SEC Tournaments. In addition to being a two-time Team Offensive MVP, he was also named All-American Atlantic Region twice.

Desselles punted for the Colonel football team in the 1993 and ’94 seasons, earning All-Louisiana in both years. In his senior campaign, he garnered AP All-American Second Team, Sports Network All-American Third Team, and was an All-Southland First Team honoree.

Following a strong debut season, Desselles set the Southland and Nicholls career punting mark of 42.07 after ranking second in the nation with a 42.76 average in 1994. For his senior season, he was twice named Southland Special Teams Player of the Week.

Also starring for the football team, Edwards was a force on defense and special teams in his four seasons from 1995-98. Along with being named Defensive MVP in his senior year, Edwards was a two-time All-Southland and All-Louisiana selection.

Edwards led the 1998 playoff team in tackles with 98 and blocked six kicks in a single season. His efforts landed him on first team for the All-Southland and All-Louisiana squads.

In addition to wreaking havoc on kickers in his final season, two years earlier, Edwards blocked an extra point at Texas State to send the game into overtime, a game the Colonels won in five OTs.

Haydel was the ace of the Colonel softball pitching staff in her four seasons and helped turn around the program. She graduated ranking in the Top 10 of the program career lists with 51 wins, 392 strikeouts, five saves, and a 2.73 ERA.

After earning All-Southland honorable mention twice, Haydel emerged as the Southland’s top pitcher in her senior season, earning SLC Pitcher of the Year, All-Southland First Team, and NFCA All-Region. She was a four-time LSWA Pitcher of the Week, three-time SLC Pitcher of the Week, and was the first Colonel to win 20 games since 1998. She was also a standout in the classroom, garnering Southland All-Academic twice.

With Haydel in the circle, Nicholls won 39 games in 2016 which included its first postseason win since 2008. The win total was also the most for the program since ’98.

Springer was a standout athlete on the women’s track team, specializing in the javelin. She earned a total of eight letters from 2010-15 and was a four-time NCAA regional qualifier. Springer was named All-Southland all four years, All-Louisiana twice and was a two-time SLC All-Academic selection.

In 2013, Springer was named SLC Outdoor Student-Athlete of the Year after taking gold in the javelin. She went on to be named second-team All-American after finishing 16th at nationals. Springer, who left as the program’s record holder with a 50.4m mark, was runner up in the Southland Outdoor meet in her other three campaigns.

Being recognized for the Hall of Distinction, Meyer has generously given to Nicholls Athletics for over 10 years. Along with a corporate partnership, his personal giving has made an unmeasurable impact towards the athletic facilities, teams, and the student-athletes.

Dr. Porche has served as a chiropractor for all of the Nicholls Athletics teams, working with the sports medicine staff on advice and treatment. Along with providing care, Porche has been a member of Huddle Up! – the football program’s fundraising team — and has served as president the last few years.

Pratt was a member of the women’s soccer team from 2014-17 and graduated pre-med in three years with a 3.85 GPA. She earned the Southland’s FL McDonald Postgraduate Scholarship and went on to graduate from the LSU Medical School.

While in Thibodaux, Pratt served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President and became the first Nicholls student-athlete to be the Southland SAAC Representative for the NCAA. She was integral in creating NCAA legislation prioritizing student-athlete time demands and transfer rules. Pratt unexpectedly passed away earlier this year and her No. 28 jersey was retired this fall.