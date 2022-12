Nicholls State University awarded 664 degrees to students during its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Of the degrees awarded, 95 were previously posted for Summer 2022 graduates.

Undergraduates who graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those seven students are:

Brooks B. Barrios, Chemistry, Thibodaux

Isabelle M. Chaisson, Psychology, Destrehan

Macy L. Laris, Health Sciences Pre-Professional, Raceland

Tyler J. Longman, Business Administration, Morgan City

Renee L. Rasid, Health Sciences Pre-Professional, Larose

Ashleigh D. Rhodes, Business Administration Pre-Law, Houma

Michaela I. Rowsey, Psychology, Houma

A full list of summer and fall 2022 graduates and summa cum laude graduates can be found here.

LINK TO FALL 22 GRAD LISTS

LINK TO SUMMER 22 GRAD LIST