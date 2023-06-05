Nicholls Awards 710 Degrees During Spring 2023 Commencement

Nicholls State University awarded 710 degrees during its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Of the degrees awarded, 51 were summa cum laude graduates, 275 were named to the president’s list, 68 were named to the dean’s list and 48 were honor roll graduates.

Undergraduates who completed their degree(s) with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those 25 students are:

Emily Richey, Accounting, Ascension Parish

Abby Talbot, Political Science, Ascension Parish

Sydney Wright, Business Administration – Pre-Law, Ascension Parish

Sara Guillot, English – Children & Young Adult Literature, Assumption Parish

Erin Goebel, Biology – Pre-Physician Assistant, Jefferson Parish

Victoria Bourgeois, Chemistry – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Megan Chaisson, Business Administration – Pre-Law, Lafourche Parish

Courtney Dufrene, Chemistry – Professional, Lafourche Parish

Mark Hue, English – Literary Studies, Lafourche Parish

Mary Grace Robichaux, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Taylor Roussel, Psychology, Lafourche Parish

Ashlyn Sutton, Political Science, Lafourche Parish

Taylor Thibodaux, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Courtney Prattini, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. Bernard Parish

Camryn Frangella, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. Charles Parish

Jade Ordeneaux, Chemistry – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. James Parish

Calvin Mire, Petroleum Services (Associate), St, Landry Parish

Meghan Belanger, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Terrebonne Parish

Emily Foret, Elementary Education, Terrebonne Parish

Annelise Henry, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Terrebonne Parish

Andrew Le, Business Administration – Multinational Business & Marketing (Double Major), Terrebonne Parish

Connor Lopez, Chemistry – Professional, Terrebonne Parish

Trevor Tabor, Mass Communications – Public Relations, Terrebonne Parish

Elsa Rijpstra, Health Sciences/Pre-Athletic Training, Oentsjerk, Netherlands