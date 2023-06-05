Nicholls Awards 710 Degrees During Spring 2023 Commencement

Evolvulus named summer 2023 Louisiana Super Plant selectionJune 5, 2023
Nicholls State University awarded 710 degrees during its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Of the degrees awarded, 51 were summa cum laude graduates, 275 were named to the president’s list, 68 were named to the dean’s list and 48 were honor roll graduates.
Undergraduates who completed their degree(s) with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those 25 students are:
- Emily Richey, Accounting, Ascension Parish
- Abby Talbot, Political Science, Ascension Parish
- Sydney Wright, Business Administration – Pre-Law, Ascension Parish
- Sara Guillot, English – Children & Young Adult Literature, Assumption Parish
- Erin Goebel, Biology – Pre-Physician Assistant, Jefferson Parish
- Victoria Bourgeois, Chemistry – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish
- Megan Chaisson, Business Administration – Pre-Law, Lafourche Parish
- Courtney Dufrene, Chemistry – Professional, Lafourche Parish
- Mark Hue, English – Literary Studies, Lafourche Parish
- Mary Grace Robichaux, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish
- Taylor Roussel, Psychology, Lafourche Parish
- Ashlyn Sutton, Political Science, Lafourche Parish
- Taylor Thibodaux, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish
- Courtney Prattini, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. Bernard Parish
- Camryn Frangella, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. Charles Parish
- Jade Ordeneaux, Chemistry – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. James Parish
- Calvin Mire, Petroleum Services (Associate), St, Landry Parish
- Meghan Belanger, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Terrebonne Parish
- Emily Foret, Elementary Education, Terrebonne Parish
- Annelise Henry, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Terrebonne Parish
- Andrew Le, Business Administration – Multinational Business & Marketing (Double Major), Terrebonne Parish
- Connor Lopez, Chemistry – Professional, Terrebonne Parish
- Trevor Tabor, Mass Communications – Public Relations, Terrebonne Parish
- Elsa Rijpstra, Health Sciences/Pre-Athletic Training, Oentsjerk, Netherlands
