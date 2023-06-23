Nicholls Awards Archie Manning Honorary Doctorate at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Covered Practice Facility for Athletics

Nicholls State University hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new covered practice facility for athletics , made possible by the State of Louisiana, the Manning family, and Shaw Sports Turf . At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD, presented Nicholls’ honorary doctorate to Archie Manning. The honorary doctorate is the highest degree Nicholls can bestow.

“Nicholls long-standing partnership with my family just means everything. It’s been such a wonderful relationship. There’s so much hospitality, and the way they’ve helped us with the Manning Passing Academy makes the university a great partner” said Archie Manning.

“Archie Manning has had a profound impact on all of us here in south Louisiana,” said Jay Clune, Nicholls President. “He, his family, and the Manning Passing Academy have helped put Nicholls and Thibodaux on the national stage, and it is for this impact that we are honored to present him with the honorary doctorate.”

The facility is set to be completed this fall, with construction picking back up at the end of the summer to complete the full football field. The multisport space will serve as an area for all Nicholls sports, benefitting during inclement weather or serving as a location to host future sports camps.