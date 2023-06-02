Nicholls Baseball to open NCAA Regional play today against Alabama

The Nicholls State University baseball team will open up play in the NCAA Regional as it takes on top-seed Alabama at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

FOLLOW ALONG

Watch: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM (TuneIn Link)

Live Stats: Link

STARTING PITCHERS

Nicholls — Jacob Mayers — RHP – Fr. – 9-1 WL – 1.93 ERA

Alabama — Luke Holman — RHP – So. – 7-3 WL – 3.50 ERA

THE MATCHUP

– The Colonels hold a 2-7 all-time record against Alabama, with the last meeting being a 13-1 loss in 2016. The two victories were in 2001 (W, 5-3) and in 1981 (W, 8-6).

– Nicholls posted a 1-2 record against the SEC, splitting the series against No. 1 LSU while falling to Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi.

– The Colonels are 2-2 against the 2023 Tournament Field. Nicholls split its two-game season series at LSU and split a two-game series at home vs. Penn.

COLONELS IN THE REGIONAL

– The Colonels are making their fourth regional appearance all-time as a Division I member and first since 1998.

– Nicholls reached the NCAA Regionals in 1989 as an independent, then represented the Southland in ’92 in its first season in the conference as an at-large before winning the SLC Tournament in 1998.

– All three times the Colonels were sent to an SEC host, playing at Mississippi State in ’89 and ’92 before heading to LSU in ’98.

– Nicholls is 0-6 all-time in the regionals and 0-3 against SEC schools (0-2 vs. MSU, 0-1 vs. LSU).

– Although winless, two of the losses were in extra innings. Nicholls fell to Mississippi State in 11 innings in a 1-0 game in ’92 and dropped a 6-5 decision to Harvard in ’98.

ABOUT THE TIDE

– Alabama enters the regional with an impressive 40-19 overall record and rank No. 11 in the RPI.

– The Crimson Tide locked up a national seed after totaling 17 victories against opponents in the Top 50 RPI.

– Probable starting pitcher Luke Holman went 7-3 with a 3.50 ERA for the Tide this season. He totaled 74 strikeouts in 69.1 total innings. For the season, Holman has a .176 opponent batting average which is the second lowest in the SEC.

UNDISPUTED

– Nicholls claimed its first Southland Regular Season Title with 15-9 league record, finishing a game ahead of UIW. It was the closest race in SLC history as the first-place and seventh-place team were separated by just 3.0 games.

– The Colonels went on to win all four games in the Southland Conference Tournament to claim the second tourney title with the other being in 1998. Nicholls outlasted No. 6 McNeese in 14 innings, 3-2, then defeated No. 3 Lamar, 4-0, before taking down No. 4 New Orleans in the final two games, 5-3 and 6-3.

– With both titles, the Colonels are the first Southland team to claim both the regular season and tournament titles since 2016.

X GON GIVE IT TO YA

– Xane Washington posted a stellar final campaign for the Colonels in his sixth year. He started as a freshman in 2018 before missing the next season with an injury. Including the shortened 2020 season, he has started in all five of his campaigns for the Red and Gray.

– Xane was named SLC Hitter of the Week two times this season, earning it back-to-back during his 19-game hitting streak. He hit .434 during that stretch with six doubles, three triples, three homers and 26 RBIs. He was also walked 14 times and had a .530 on-base percentage. Washington totaled 11 multi-games which included two 4-hit outings. Included in his hitting streaks were both matchups at LSU.

– In addition to repeating as All-SLC, Xane repeated as All-Defensive. He had just one error and eight outfield assists.

– Xane wrapped up his SLC career by being named Southland Tournament MVP. He hit .429 in the four games with three runs scored and two RBIs and posted a .550 on-base percentage.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jacob Mayers was the ace for the Colonel pitching staff this season and was named SLC Freshman of the Year and All-Southland First Team.

– Mayers is 9-1 and ranked second in the Southland in ERA (1.93), and first in strikeouts (97) and opponent batting average (.176).

– Mayers struck out a career-high 11 batters in the victory at Louisiana Tech and in his lone loss, gave up just a single run at ULM. He allowed two or fewer hits in seven starts and struck out at least four batters in every appearance. In conference, Mayers was 5-0 and led the SLC in ERA, strikeouts, and was second only to teammate Nico Saltaformaggio in opponent batting average.

– Mayers was named SLC Pitcher of the Week after his win at La. Tech.

– He also earned SLC All-Tournament after leading the Colonels in their 4-0 win over Lamar, throwing a season-long 7.1 innings with five strikeouts and only two walks.

– Mayers was named College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist, being one of just 25 players to make the list.

SLC TOURNEY TIDBITS

– Nicholls went undefeated in postseason played, matching their 1998 title run of going 4-0 to claim the championship.

– The 14-inning win over McNeese was the longest game in SLC Postseason history.

– The Colonel pitching staff posted a 1.76 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only 4 walks. The bullpen was lights out as Nico Saltaformaggio , Chase Gearing , Gavin Galy and Cade Evans combined for 17.1 innings with 17 strikeouts and one walk. The lone run allowed by the pen was a solo home run in the ninth inning of the championship game.

– The Colonel offense was as well-balanced as an offense could be in terms of run production. All nine starters had an RBI which included eight batters with a team-high two.

– The 4-0 shutout over Lamar was the first time the Colonels did not allow a run in a tournament game since 2011. The stretch expanded across 12 games with the last shutout being a 6-0 win over former member Texas State. It was also just the second shutout in the Colonels’ SLC postseason history.

– Gavin Galy notched his first career save in the 5-3 semifinal win over New Orleans. He threw 2.2 innings and had five strikeouts and no hits allowed. He also threw a hitless 1.1 innings in the extra-inning win over McNeese.

– Xane Washington was voted MVP after hitting .429 (6-for-14). He also added his eighth outfield assist of the season against Lamar as he threw a runner out at home trying to score on a sac fly.

– Joining Xane as All-Tournament selections were freshman catcher Kaden Amundson , junior first baseman Edgar Alvarez , and freshman pitcher Jacob Mayers .

DEFEND THE DID

– Nicholls ended the season with a 19-8 record at home — it’s best season at Ray E. Didier Field since 2015.

– The Colonels won three of its four Southland series in Thibodaux which included sweeps of rival Southeastern and Houston Christian.

– Nicholls also had a series win at home against Memphis and split their two-game series against NCAA participant Penn.