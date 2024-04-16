Nicholls Bayou Region Incubator Supported by DESRI

THIBODAUX, La. – The Bayou Region Incubator received $3,500 in support from D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC , a leading energy company that develops, owns and operates utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects throughout the United States. With this donation, DESRI is sponsoring a QuickBooks training portal that includes lifetime access for the BRI and several membership vouchers for BRI entrepreneurs.

“We’re incredibly grateful for DESRI’s generous donation to the BRI. Their support will be instrumental in providing our budding entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive. With DESRI’s contribution, we can further empower them to turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses, ultimately strengthening our local economy and lifting some membership costs to receive that support,” said BRI Executive Director Lisa Kliebert.

“It is a critical part of our project development process to forge relationships with local initiatives and to support the good work they are doing,” said Hy Martin, chief development officer at DESRI. “Our team is thrilled to support the Nicholls Bayou Region Incubator’s work in St. James Parish and hopefully amplify their impact among young people and young businesses. We look forward to continued work within the community as the St. James Solar Energy Center progresses forward.”

DESRI is currently developing the St. James Solar Energy Center , a proposed hub for clean energy projects to deliver cost-effective electricity to Louisiana residents and businesses. DESRI has three planned solar projects developed in a way that efficiently uses available land, expands local investment, creates new construction jobs and produces major economic benefits with minimal environmental impacts in St. James Parish. The projects will all interconnect to the electric grid at the Entergy 230kV substation in Vacherie with expectations to be online in 2026.

The BRI provides business incubation and co-working space for entrepreneurs or students striving to develop business ventures. The BRI plans to host approximately 40 to 50 startups and small businesses through different levels of membership , offering collaborative work and meeting spaces, private offices and multifunctional conference rooms. Local entrepreneurs will have access to trainings, guest speakers, networking opportunities, members-only resources and mentoring.