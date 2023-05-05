Nicholls Biology Courses Tracked Frog Calls in Local Wetlands

Students from Nicholls Developmental Biology and Herpetology courses worked this spring semester to record frog calls with the assistance of Dr. Tim Clay and Dr. Gary LaFleur.

Since 2005, Nicholls has participated in the Louisiana Amphibian Monitoring Program, which sends out volunteers to listen, identify, measure and record frogs calls every spring.

So far this year, surveys in Choctaw swamp, Montegut and Falgout Canal have allowed the faculty and students to document several species of frogs executing calling behavior. These species include:

Northern Cricket Frog

Spring Peeper

Green Tree Frog

Southern Leopard Frog

Pig Frog

Bullfrog

These trips allow students to experience the unique ecology of Louisiana wetlands at night, including many animals besides frogs, such as aquatic invertebrates, alligators, clapper rails, limpkins and owls.

“Going on a frog call survey was something that I would have never imagined doing during my college experience. Dr. LaFleur took us to different areas in the Choctaw swamp to experience the Louisiana ecosystem at night. It was a very unique experience, as we not only learned about the different types of animals that are in our own backyard, but we also learned about some of the history and culture that makes this area so special. I’m thankful for Dr. LaFleur and the Nicholls biology department for allowing us to have this hands-on experience with our Louisiana wetlands and ecosystems in a fun, exciting way,” said Mary Grace Robichaux, undergraduate biology student.