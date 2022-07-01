Nicholls Biology Graduate Student Receives Diversity Travel Award

Nicholls Biology Graduate Student Taylor Andrzejak received the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology Diversity Travel Award. This national award is given to two students annually. In August of 2022, Taylor will attend the 72nd SIMB Annual Meeting and Exhibition in San Francisco to be presented this prestigious award.

Awardees are considered exceptional members of the SIMB community and made outstanding contributions to the industry demonstrating great promise in their work and careers. The Diversity Travel Award was established to promote diversity and increase participation of underrepresented minority groups in SIMB amongst the graduate students making presentations at the SIMB Annual Meeting.

Taylor Andrzejak is a second year Marine and Environmental Biology Graduate student with a research focus in microbial ecology. She studies the effects of antibiotic resistance in water and biofilms at public boat launches in Southeastern Louisiana. Taylor plans to continue to work in the microbial ecology field focusing on water quality management.