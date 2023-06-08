Nicholls Biology Graduate Students Win Most Awards at LAAFS Meeting

Nicholls Marine and Environmental Biology graduate students won six of the nine student awards at the Louisiana Chapter of the American Fisheries Society annual meeting held in Baton Rouge on May 25-26, 2023.

“These awards highlight the important research our graduate students are conducting throughout Louisiana and the dedication and hardwork on their presentations and thesis research,” said Dr. Christopher Bonvillain, Nicholls director of University Graduate Studies and associate professor of biology.

The following were awarded:

Elizabeth Myers , Second place abstract and second place poster, Comparison of the littoral and pelagic aquatic faunal communities at Isle de Jean Charles, a degraded natural estuarine ridge in Terrebonne Basin, Louisiana

Katherine Wright, Third place abstract and third place poster, Ecology and life history of two Alligator Gar metapopulations

Dinah Cador, Second place oral presentation, Utility of eye lenses to investigate habitat use, trophic ecology, and life history of Spotted Gar Lepisosteus oculatus and Alligator Gar Atractosteus spatula

Haleigh Sever, Third place oral presentation, Comparison of feeding regimes for culturing juvenile Spotted Gar

The Louisiana American Fisheries Society began in spring of 1979 as a local resource for fisheries professionals and students to communicate and exchange information regarding the state’s fisheries. The Chapter meets annually every spring and offers a mid-year workshop to expand and review professional skills.