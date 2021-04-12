Nicholls Biology Students Take Home Awards from Louisiana Academy of Sciences Meeting

The Louisiana Academy of Sciences recognized multiple Nicholls State University students and faculty during their 95th annual meeting.

The conference was held virtually for the first time. Organizers invited scientists from across the state to attend and present their research.

Nicholls award winners include:

Coral Foster, marine and environmental biology graduate student from Buford, Ga., and Lexi Woods, marine and environmental biology graduate student from Houma, tied for the top graduate oral botany presentation.

Alexandra Alterman, marine and environmental biology graduate student from Thibodaux, placed first for zoology graduate poster.

Benjamin Bates, marine and environmental biology graduate student from Houma, placed first for agriculture, forestry and wildlife graduate oral presentation.

Derek Sallman, marine and environmental biology graduate student from Waukesha, Wisconsin, received the top recognition for agriculture, forestry and wildlife graduate poster.

Ethan Naquin, senior biology major from Thibodaux, won first place for environmental science undergraduate oral presentation and for science and humanities undergraduate oral presentation.

“When Nicholls students receive awards for their work from the Louisiana Academy of Sciences, it confirms to us that our programs are offering excellence in student research,” said Dr. Gary LaFleur. “It gives us pride to be recognized by our colleagues around the state as a university that provides a high standard of research training. And these awards help confirm to our students that the mentorship they are receiving at Nicholls gives them superior training and a competitive edge for the next step in their scientific careers.”

Several Nicholls faculty are involved with the Louisiana Academy of Sciences and helped to organize the annual meeting. Those faculty are: Dr. John Doucet, Sarah Bergeron, Dr. Jonathan Willis, Dr. Ramaraj Boopathy, Christie Landry and Dr. Gary LaFleur.

The Louisiana Academy of Sciences was established in 1927 and is the state’s premier organization for scientists, university science faculty, and university science students. Goals of the Louisiana Academy of Sciences include uniting the scientists of Louisiana to encourage research and education in all branches of science, publishing and disseminating scientific material and being an active voice representing science in both higher education and K-12 in Louisiana.

For more information on the Department of Biological Sciences, visit nicholls.edu/biology.