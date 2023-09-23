Nicholls Celebrates its 75th Anniversary

Nicholls State University will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, while the Colonels take on the Tulane Green Wave football team at 6 p.m. in Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Support the Colonels by purchasing tickets here .

“For 75 years, Nicholls has educated the people of our region and will continue to help this region flourish for many years to come. We are so proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary with the community over the next year,” said Nicholls President, Jay Clune PhD.

Nicholls is a regional, public university with about 6,200 traditional and nontraditional students. The university serves a large population of first-generation college students and has consistently been designated as a Military Friendly School. Nicholls capitalizes on the region’s geography and culture by offering more than 60 distinctive academic programs like geomatics, culinary arts, maritime management, marine and environmental science, petroleum services and safety technology. With its prime location along the coast, Nicholls provides unique opportunities for instruction and research, continuing the work to save its coast, heritage and culture.

Since first opening its doors in 1948, Nicholls has been the only university serving the Bayou Region and has continued aspiring to be the intellectual, economic and cultural heart of its coastal community. As the university celebrates its 75th anniversary, Nicholls is embarking on the implementation of its new Strategic Plan for 2023-2028, “ Experience Nicholls: Louisiana’s Coastal University .” The new plan, built on the foundations of sustainability, communication and safety, will focus on the Nicholls experience through the pillars of the student, employee, academic and community experience.