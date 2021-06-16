Nicholls Chemistry Majors Present Research Findings at National Conference

Nicholls State University chemistry majors, Autumn Adras and Aaron Naquin presented research at a national conference in April.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual American Chemical Society conference was held virtually. Autumn Adras (BS ‘21) and Aaron Naquin (BS ‘21) shared their findings based on their research into cyclic lactones attached to ferrocene, an organometallic compound used in rocket fuel and cancer medicine. Assistant professor of chemistry, Dr. Uttam Pokharel, has supervised both students on their research.

Andras’ research looked into the influence of the ferrocene moiety on the formation of lactones, where Nauqin’s research looked deeper into the methods of construction supramolecules by connecting organic linkers with transition metal ions. Supramolecules happen when multiple chemical components are held together by intermolecular forces.

“Nicholls Chemistry provides an opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research for its undergraduate students,” Dr. Pokharel said. “The department owns the state-of-the-art instruments needed to conduct research. And the faculty work closely with undergraduate researchers.”

“The research has helped them to improve their resume and build a network with people from academia and industry,” Dr. Pokharel said. “Autumn has been a bright student in the chemistry program from the beginning, and we are preparing a manuscript from her research for publication. Aaron has made steady progress once he started independent research and has received many awards and co-authored research.”

