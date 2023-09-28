Nicholls closes campus due to lack of water pressure

Via email sent to students:

The city of Thibodaux is still working to repair the broken water main near campus, but a timeline for the repair is still uncertain. Without adequate water pressure, there are no functioning restrooms on campus.

We are closing campus and canceling classes from 10:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Further decisions about night classes/campus activities will be made by 3 p.m. today.

Dining services will remain open for campus residents.

Staff should take computers home for remote work setup.

Once we have any updates, we will send further communication.