Nicholls closes campus due to lack of water pressure

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is now accepting 2023 Nominations
September 28, 2023
Thibodaux High on lockdown as LPSO investigates threat
September 28, 2023

Via email sent to students:

The city of Thibodaux is still working to repair the broken water main near campus, but a timeline for the repair is still uncertain. Without adequate water pressure, there are no functioning restrooms on campus.
We are closing campus and canceling classes from 10:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
Further decisions about night classes/campus activities will be made by 3 p.m. today.
Dining services will remain open for campus residents.
Staff should take computers home for remote work setup.
Once we have any updates, we will send further communication.
Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

Nicholls State University, Elkins Hall, 1950

September 23, 2023

Nicholls Celebrates its 75th Anniversary

Read more