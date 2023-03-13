Nicholls College of Business Administration to host Open House

Nicholls College of Business Administration is set to host an open house event on Sunday, March 19, 2023, for high school and community college students interested in a business major. The event will take place in Powell Hall from 3 to 5 p.m., and parents are encouraged to attend. Registration ends March 17.

“We are thrilled to host area high school students and their parents in order to showcase the opportunities a business degree offers and the top-notch education they can receive at the AACSB- accredited College of Business at Nicholls State University,” said Dr. Krisandra Guidry, Associate Dean, College of Business Administration.