Nicholls College of Sciences and Technology to host Open House Event

Nicholls College of Sciences and Technology is set to host an open house event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, for high school and community college students interested in learning about majors, minors, student clubs and career opportunities. The event will take place in the Student Union Ballroom from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. To register for the free SciTech Open House, visit: https://www.nicholls.edu/sciences-technology/open-house-form/ .

Students interested in exciting, high-paying and lifelong careers in science are welcome to attend. Students will learn about the Center for Bayou Studies, the University Honors Program, the new Coastal Center and new degree programs under development and meet professors and students from Allied Health Sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Dietetics, Geomatics, Mathematics, Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management.

For further information about the College of Sciences and Technology open house event, contact john.doucet@nicholls.edu .

Nicholls’ College of Sciences and Technology offers students programs of study that lead to associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as undergraduate pre-professional programs of study that prepare students for degrees at other institutions. In addition to teaching excellence, the College’s faculty are leaders in research and service and engage their students in these activities to help professionalize their skills and prepare them for life beyond graduation.

The College of Sciences and Technology uphold accreditation standards for each program in the College that can be accredited by a national organization, including the American Chemical Society, the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics, and the Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering.