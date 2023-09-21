Nicholls Colonel Athletic Association set to Host Golf Tournament

THIBODAUX, La. — Colonel Athletic Association is hosting its first CAA Golf Classic, presented by Synergy Bank, at LaTour Golf Club in Mathews, Louisiana, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, starting at 7:30 a.m.

“We are excited to host our first Colonel Athletic Association Golf Classic at LaTour. Proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for student-athletes, as $3.5 million of Nicholls Athletics annual budget is allocated to scholarships. As the lowest funded school in our conference with a football team, these funds go a long way towards continuing to create a first-class division 1 experience for our 380 student-athletes,” said Hillary Charpentier, director of Colonel Athletic Association.

Individual player fees are $150 per person or $600 per four-person team and can be purchased here , along with other team, food, drink and sponsor options for attending. Fees include green fees, golf carts, driving range fees, a tournament speciality item, refreshments, lunch, ditty bags, games on the course and a team photo, with two mulligans per person included.

The sponsorship deadline has been extended to September 29 and team registration is open until October 13. Sponsorship packages are available to be viewed here , ranging from $350 to $1,000. For more information, please contact hillary.charpentier@nicholls. edu .

The Colonel Athletic Association is the principal fundraising organization of the Nicholls State University Athletics Department. The CAA provides a way for alumni, family, friends and fans to help Nicholls student-athletes receive an education while also pursuing their athletic careers. The association’s primary focus is to provide opportunities and support for Nicholls Athletics’ most important assets, its people, and to raise funds for facility enhancements and operational expenses.

Nicholls Athletics relies on the generous support of donors to support each of its 17 Division 1 sports teams, cheer squad, athletic trainers and 350+ student athletes. Every donor makes a difference and each gift, regardless of size, has a direct impact on all student-athletes here at Nicholls.