Nicholls’ Colonel Caravan Engages Communities Across the Region

Join in as the Colonel Caravan makes its way to cities across the region, with three upcoming stops.

The 2024 Colonel Caravan, hosted by the Colonel Athletic Association, Nicholls Alumni Federation, and Nicholls Foundation, began at Big Mike’s BBQ in Houma in July. This event allows the university to engage with various communities and includes a meet-and-greet with alums, donors, Nicholls coaches, and administrators. The events are open to all alums, donors, and season ticket holders. Attendees can enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and Nicholls giveaways, and it is recommended that they wear business casual attire.

The tour continues on Thursday, July 25, at Morgan’s Restaurant in Clarion Inn Hotel in Morgan City, sponsored by Atchafalaya Colonels. After that, there will be two more dates: Thursday, August 1, at Kilroy’s Bar & Lounge in Higgins Hotel in New Orleans (sponsored by NUCOR), and Tuesday, August 8, the tour will conclude at SoLou in Baton Rouge (sponsored by GAGE).

“It’s a first-class deal,” said Shane Kliebert, the Director of the Colonel Athletic Association. “People can come out, enjoy free hors d’oeuvres, meet and greet, purchase season tickets, and even get tickets to the LSU game. There will be a tailgate for alums, fans, and supporters. It’s just a fun time all around, and it’s a great time to be a Colonel.”