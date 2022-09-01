Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start

Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24.

Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon Belle have announced that season tickets for the Coors Lite Cold Zone are sold out.

“Everyone in town is buzzing about Colonel Football and what lies ahead for our program,” said Terrell. “Thibodaux is heating up and ready to explode on game days. Selling out our Coors Lite Cold Zone is one of the things that shows the eagerness and excitement of our fans heading into the 2022 season.”

Though the Coors Lite Cold Zone is sold out, the Colonel Endzone Club still has space available for single-game and season-long passes. The Colonel Endzone Club offers premium food and an open bar.

The Colonels will play five home games in Guidry Stadium this season, starting with the opener against Jacksonville State on Sept. 24. Nicholls will then welcome UIW, McNeese, and Texas A&M-Commerce before wrapping the season up with the annual River Bell Classic against rival Southeastern.

Season tickets are still on sale in Barker Hall and can be purchased online here or by contacting the Nicholls Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 448-4790.