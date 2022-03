Nicholls State University offers COVID testing and vaccinations in Shaver Gym. Beginning Monday, March 7, hours of operation will change slightly.

Shaver Gym is located on the Nicholls Campus in between the pool and Powell Hall. Hours of operation will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Testing and vaccines are open to the public and remain free of charge.