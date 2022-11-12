Nicholls CROWN Members Receive Free Suits at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Dress for Success Event

The Kappa Mu Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. Fraternity served as mentors to Nicholls CROWN at the Dress For Success event. The seminar stressed the importance of a professional image, and participants learned how to develop a powerful business image, the do’s and don’ts when wearing a suit and how to master the image principles needed to succeed in the workforce. At the end of the seminar, every participant left with a “Phree” suit and tie.

President of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. and Art Major Brendon Bowser organized and executed a business suit drive prior to the event which allowed for each attendee to leave with a free suit. Nicholls Assistant Vice President for Human Resources, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Title IX Coordinator Steven Kenney delivered an engaging talk with open discussion on how to balance professional attire expectations with personal style. The informative and interactive event focused on creating a more comfortable and confident approach to business attire through open discussion, lecture, visual art and poetry.

“The mentees and mentors of Colonels Retention of Winners Network who were in attendance gained a wealth of knowledge through this fun, well-organized and informative event. Learning how to dress professionally creates a positive, long-lasting impression,” said Nicholls Assistant Professor and CROWN Coordinator Farren Clark.

To learn more of how you can donate to the business suit drive, contact Brendon Bowser at bbowser1@nicholls.edu.

The Colonels Retention of Winners Network is Nicholls’ effort to create a structured environment to retain first-year Black male non-athletes and increase graduation rates. To learn more about this organization visit www.nicholls.edu/crown