Nicholls Dean Elected President of the Southern Business Administration Association

Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey, dean of the College of Business Administration and professor of management, was elected president of the Southern Business Administration Association in January 2023. Dr. Frey has over 28 years of experience in directing, leading, managing and teaching, making her an exceptional candidate to serve the SBAA 2023 Board and Officers as President.

Nicholls is a Charter Member of the SBAA dating back to the 1960s. Deans before Dr. Frey served on the SBAA Board, but she is the first to serve as President. Dr. Frey was appointed to the SBAA Board in 2019, voted Treasurer in 2020 and Vice President of Programs in 2022.

“When I first became Dean, in 2016, I was advised by the previous Dean to join SBAA. This turned out to be sage advice. I’ve developed a network and access to knowledge leaders that I would not have experienced on my own. The organization supports my leadership of Nicholls State University College of Business so that we can be a relevant, technologically agile and high-quality institution that serves our students and our regional business partners. We are able to bridge the academic study of business with the reality of a business career,” said Dr. Frey.

Macik-Frey joined the Nicholls management faculty in 2007. She served as Assistant Dean from 2011 to 2015, and she holds the Cenac Chair in Business Administration.