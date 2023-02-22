Nicholls Dean Named to Board of Directors of the Environment & Health Council of Louisiana

Alcee Fortier Professor and Nicholls Dean of Sciences and Technology Dr. John Doucet has been named to the Board of Directors of the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.

“It’s certainly an honor to be named to the Council’s board of directors. Importantly, this appointment brings Nicholls and the bayou region to the forefront of addressing concerns over environment and public health,” said Dr. Doucet.

Doucet will work with the Board to facilitate independent, balanced and factual assessments of health, environment and economic issues as they relate to Louisiana. The Council also sponsors workshops and conferences designed to present balanced, objective information about protecting our natural resources and managing risks associated with industries that impact the environment.

In addition, the Council works with state legislators to develop funding for cancer research and cancer risk intervention, as well as sponsoring statewide middle and elementary school health risk intervention programs. To learn more about the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana, visithttps://www.ehcla.org/.