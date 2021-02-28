Nicholls defeats Lamar 55-0 at home to improve to 2-0

Two-day totals see 1,502 new cases; hospitalizations continue to decline
February 28, 2021

Nicholls State University football team defeated Lamar University 55-0 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday. 




The win improves the Colonels to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Southland Conference play. 

 

Nicholls has outscored its last two opponents 142-3. 

 

The Colonels offense put up 639 total yards while the defense held the Cardinals to 91 yards. 



 

Next, the Colonels will take on rival Northwestern State on March 6 at 3 p.m. in Natchitoches. 

 

Feature image courtesy of Nicholls Athletics social media. 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 26, 2021

‘It’s been a real challenge’: Terrebonne Parish Recreation navigating through a pandemic

Read more