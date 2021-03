The No. 17 Nicholls State University football team defeated the No. 13 University of The Incarnate Word 75-45 at home Saturday afternoon.

The 75 points for the Colonels set a school record most in a Southland Conference game. The previous record was 63, scored against Texas State in 1993.

The win improves Nicholls to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in SLC play.

Next, the Colonels will take on McNeese at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, in Lake Charles.

Photo courtesy of @Nicholls_FB Twitter.