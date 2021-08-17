Nicholls encourages students to get vaccinated for a #ShotatNormal, offers chance to win prizes

Nicholls State University Shot at Normal campaign begins on August 20 and gives students the chance to win big prizes for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning August 20, there will be various weekly drawings to award prizes to students who have chosen by getting the vaccine. When the student population reaches milestone marks along the way, there will also be special drawings for big prizes. Prizes include two New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals pre-season tickets (Sat., Aug. 28 @ 7 p.m.), Nicholls VIP Parking Passes, $100 Chick-fil-A gift cards, Smart TVs, Sodexo 100 Block Meal Plan, Apple iPad Pro,

Apple AirPods, and more.

Students must be fully vaccinated (both shots of Moderna/Pfizer or the one Johnson & Johnson shot), provide proof of vaccination if they’ve received the vaccine outside of Louisiana, be a full-time student for the Fall 2021 semester, and complete the entry form. They said if a student is already vaccinated, they are eligible to enter.

In a recent statement, university president Dr. Jay Clune said the next two weeks are critical for the Fall 2021 semester. At the time of the statement, he said only 43 percent of the students, 65 percent of staff, and 76 percent of the faculty are vaccinated. Dr. Clune said the numbers are not high enough to ensure the safety of the campus.

The campus is taking the following steps for the safety of students, faculty, and staff:

For the next two weeks, college deans have been granted the authority to move classes from in-person to HyFlex as necessary to reduce the number of students in a class.

It is required that all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear a mask inside campus buildings.

In the coming weeks, the campus will begin testing unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff for COVID-19 with guidance from the University of Louisiana System, the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, and University Health Services. They will announce more details soon on this.

Dr. Clune also announced that faculty and staff who need to get vaccinated or who are helping loved ones to get vaccinated can now use COVID-19 Vaccine Leave. The leave also applies to any side effects from getting vaccinated.

The university is also participating in Louisiana’s #ShotFor100. This statewide incentive program will give $100 to the first 75,000 college students who get their first COVID-19 shot. Nicholls students can get free vaccines and $100 at the Louisiana National Guard vaccine clinic behind the Bollinger Student Union in the Leaders Suite. Registration is required.

Dr. Clune also announced the FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks, and once they do, the Louisiana Department of Health will add the COVID-19 requirement for all Nicholls students per Revised State Statute 17:170. The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is also now available for individuals with moderate to severely compromised immune systems who can fill out the form to schedule an appointment here.

Dr. Clune said, “But if we want to take a #ShotAtNormal, we must act now.”