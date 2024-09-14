Nicholls enrolling more first-generation students

According to 14th-day class statistics, 56.8 percent of Nicholls’ fall 2024 first-time freshman students are identified as first-generation students, students whose parents or guardians did not earn a bachelor’s degree, an increase of 3.1 percent from last fall. Nicholls’ overall enrollment is at 6,065 – a decrease of 135 students from fall 2023 due predominantly to a drop in dual enrollment students and a loss of residents in Nicholls’ eight-parish region. Of Nicholls’ 6,065 students, 5,539 are undergraduates and 526 are graduate students. The university continues to succeed in retaining 76.6 percent of its full-time, bachelor-degree-seeking students, year over year.

“Nicholls consistently works hard to ensure our students are prepared to succeed and contribute to our community and beyond. The number of students from our region who continue their studies here is a testament to the personalized experience provided by our faculty and staff,” said Renee Hicks, assistant vice president of Institutional Effectiveness, Access and Success. “This not only leads to the retention rates we’ve accomplished here at Nicholls, but it also contributes to increased retention of our graduates in our service region.”

University housing has seen growth with occupancy of 97 percent of the university’s 1,399 available beds this semester.

The following departments have also shown substantial growth:

Management and marketing up 20.3 percent over fall 2023

Applied sciences up 49.2 percent over fall 2023

Music up 19.6 percent over fall 2023

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute up 11.1 percent over fall 2023

Petroleum Engineering Technology and Safety Management up 10.6 percent over fall 2023

Nicholls’ most popular majors for fall 2024 include:

Nursing;

Allied health sciences;

Business administration/computer information systems;

Biology;

Teacher education

Psychology, counseling and family studies.

Prior to the start of fall 2024 classes, Nicholls celebrated its third annual First-Generation Experience , sponsored by OnPath Federal Credit Union, to provide students with the tools needed to succeed in college. The conference-style event hosted informational sessions students could choose from to attend, with workshop topics including studying, preparing and navigating college courses, time management skills, financial aid information and getting involved on campus. First-generation students’ college experience can change the future trajectory of their life, career achievements and families.