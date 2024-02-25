Nicholls Enrollment Grows for Second Consecutive Semester

Nicholls State University’s enrollment has increased for the second straight semester year over year. The university continues to excel in retaining 90.4% of its first- and full-time freshmen from fall 2023 to spring 2024, up from last year’s rate of 88.7%. Of Nicholls’ 5,525 students, 4,982 are undergraduates and 543 are graduate students.

Renee Hicks, assistant vice president of Institutional Effectiveness, Access and Success said, “Nicholls remains focused on recruiting committed, hard-working students and giving them all the tools they need to be highly successful. From our outstanding academic programs to our extensive support services, students are supported while achieving their life and career goals.”

Nicholls’ most popular undergraduate majors for spring 2024 include nursing, business administration, allied health sciences, psychology and biological sciences. The most popular programs at the graduate level are nursing, clinical mental health counseling and business administration.

As the university celebrates its 75th anniversary, Nicholls is implementing its new strategic plan for 2023-2028, “ Experience Nicholls: Louisiana’s Coastal University .” The new plan, built on the foundations of sustainability, communication and safety, will focus on the Nicholls experience through the pillars of the student, employee, academic and community experience.