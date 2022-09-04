Nicholls falls in season opener against South Alabama

The Nicholls State University football team was held to its fewest yards since 2015 as South Alabama rolled to a 48-7 victory Saturday evening in front of 15,101 fans in Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Trailing 41-0 early in the fourth, Nicholls ended the shutout bid with a 10-yard touchdown run by Julien Gums.

The Colonels totaled 161 yards, marking the first time the offense was kept to less than 200 yards since head coach Tim Rebowe’s inaugural season.

Up next, Nicholls will play its second straight program from the Sun Belt, heading north to face ULM. Kickoff in Monroe is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN3.