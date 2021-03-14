Nicholls falls to in Abilene Christian in SLC Championship

No. 1 Nicholls State University fell to No. 2 Abilene Christian 79-45 in the 2021 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game last night in Katy, Texas.

Despite the Colonels’ effort to cut the deficit to only five points, the Wildcats’ defense proved to be too much for the Red & Gray.

The loss sets Nicholls’ record at 18-7 overall and 14-2 in SLC play.

KEY STORYLINES and STATISTICS provided by geauxcolonels.com:

— For the night, Nicholls finished shooting 29.7 percent (19-of-64) from the floor, 14.8 percent (4-of-27) from long range and 27.3 percent (3-of-11) at the charity stripe.

— Individually, senior Ty Gordon closed out the contest with a team-high 16 points after working primarily in the background during Friday night’s semifinals victory over No. 4 Northwestern State, dishing out a squad-high five assists as well while swiping a trio of steals.

— Fellow senior Kevin Johnson composed the Red & Gray’s only other double-digit performance, racking up 11 points while also pulling down a team-best seven boards. Of specific note, however, the local Thibodaux product snapped a pair of all-time program records during the contest, securing two steals en route to officially locking down the top spot for the category — entered the matchup tied with James Banks (1996-00) at 247 — in addition to logging 37 total minutes as the four-year starter passed Anatoly Bose (3,763 minutes, 2007-11) for the notable honor of “longest tenured Colonel” on the hardwood (3,792 career minutes).

Photo courtesy of @Nicholls_MBB Twitter.