Nicholls falls to McNeese 43-31

Unable to overcome a second-quarter deficit, the Nicholls State University football team fell to McNeese 43-31 in Lake Charles on Saturday afternoon.

The Colonels led by the end of the first 14-3; however, the Cowboys rallied the next quarter with three touchdowns.

Nicholls was able to cross the goal line two more times but unable to climb out of the hole as McNeese stayed on the offensive.

Nicholls quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. rushed for 137 yards and threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Julien Gums rushed for 121 yards on just 12 carries.

Team Statistics Game Stats NICH MCN Total Yards 562 541 Pass Yards 289 354 Rushing Yards 273 187 Penalty Yards 11-94 5-45 1st Downs 29 21 3rd Downs 7-22 4-11 4th Downs 4-6 0-0 TOP 35:26 24:34 Provided by geauxcolonels.com.

Next, the Colonels will face will host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, April 10 for the annual River Bell Classic. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.