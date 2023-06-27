Nicholls Football moves up season opener

The 2023 Nicholls State University football season and home opener against Sacramento State will be played two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 31, the Colonel Football program announced Tuesday afternoon. Kickoff at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Colonels’ first fall opener at home since 2017 was originally set for Saturday, Sept. 2. The meeting against Sacramento State will be the first in school history.

Nicholls last hosted a home opener in the fall against McNeese in ’17 which resulted in a thrilling 37-35 victory. The Colonels went on to win eight games that season to start a string of three consecutive FCS playoff appearances.

Sacramento State, out of the Big Sky Conference, is coming off a historical campaign where they went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history. The Hornets finished with a 12-1 overall record after falling to Southland champion UIW in the quarterfinals.

Sacramento State is one of four opponents on the Colonels’ 2023 schedule to play in the FCS playoffs last season. In addition to road games against league foes UIW and Southeastern, Nicholls will have a rematch against SEMO on Oct. 28 at Guidry Stadium.

Nicholls will also take on two FBS opponents this year – TCU and Tulane – both coming off historic seasons as well. TCU reached the national championship game while the Green Wave ended their campaign with a victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl. It will mark the first meeting against TCU while Tulane won the only previous matchup in 2018, 42-17.

View the 2023 schedule here.