Nicholls Football sets remaining home kickoff times

The Nicholls State University football program has set its kickoff times for its final four home games for the 2023 season.

Following it’s 6 p.m. season opener against preseason Top 10 Sacramento State on Aug. 31, the Colonels will host HCU (Oct. 7), Northwestern State (Oct. 14) and Lamar (Nov. 11) for 3 p.m. kickoffs. The Oct. 28 matchup against preseason No. 12 SEMO will begin at 2 p.m.

Homecoming will be on Oct. 7 while Family Day will be the following weekend. The regular season will conclude on Nov. 11 with the Hall of Fame Game/Senior Day.

The Colonels feature 10 Preseason All-Southland selections which includes eight first-team honorees. The 10 preseason recipients were the second most in the Southland Conference.

HOME SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 – Sacramento State – 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 – HCU – 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Northwestern State – 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 – SEMO – 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 – Lamar – 3 p.m.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets can be purchased online at nichollstickets.com or by calling the Nicholls Athletics Ticket Office at 985-448-4790. The office will also be open in-person during normal business hours.