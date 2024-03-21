Nicholls Foundation Raised over $1.2M after its 2024 Give-N-Day

THIBODAUX, La. – After its seventh Give-N-Day , The Nicholls Foundation has raised over $1.2 million for the University’s departments and student organizations. Nicholls’ 2024 Give-N-Day raised over $205,000 with over 1,300 donors and 1,850 donations.

These donations will benefit 128 Nicholls organizations, all receiving at least one gift. Over 25% of donors identified as Nicholls Alumni, with over 38% of gifts from alumni and over 18% of gifts from Nicholls faculty or staff members. Gifts came from 36 states and 11 countries, with 18% of donors giving to more than one organization.

Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said, “The entire Nicholls family is extremely grateful for the support from the Nicholls Community. More and more campus organizations are able to offer more experiences and opportunities for students because of the funds raised from this and all Give-N-Day events.”

According to the Give-N-Day overall leaderboard, Bridge to Independence led the way with $19,170 raised. Other programs that topped the leaderboard in financial support were:

Bridge to Independence received the most individual donations with 107. Other programs to top the leaderboard in donors are:

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a tool for campus organizations to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. This annual event is open to all colleges, departments, student organizations, and athletics across campus. Donors have the opportunity to choose exactly where their funds will be allocated with every cent going directly to the donor’s organization(s) of choice.