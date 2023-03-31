Nicholls Foundation raises over $1 Million after its sixth Give-N-Day

After its sixth Give-N-Day , The Nicholls Foundation has raised over $1 million for the University’s departments and student organizations. Nicholls’ 2023 Give-N-Day received the most donors, donations and funds raised ever, raising over $265,000 with 1,587 donors and 2,188 donations.

These donations will benefit 130 Nicholls organizations, all receiving at least one gift – the most ever. Over 25% of donors identified as Nicholls alumni, and 17 percent of all donors gave to more than one organization. Gifts came from 39 states and 11 countries, breaking yet another record.

Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said, “Give-N-Day is an exciting and rewarding event for the foundation and especially the university. It is special to see the University come together with this effort and to have the Nicholls community support so many specific areas on campus. The Give-N-Day team is already planning to make this an even more impactful event in the future.”

Maritime Management led the way with $44,615 raised. Other programs that received remarkable financial support were: