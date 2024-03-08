Nicholls Foundation Receives Over $110K at Bayou Region Incubator Grand Opening Event

THIBODAUX, La. – The Bayou Region Incubator and the Student Entrepreneur and Innovation Center was presented with over $110,000 in support at its grand opening.

Chevron has contributed $50,000 for furniture in common areas and offices, office equipment, internet services and mentoring platforms that can connect users to industry resources. Furnishing the space would not have been possible without this contribution.

Mosaic also contributed $50,000, covering diversity and inclusion trainings, roundtable cohorts, and a sponsorship for the BRI to be a River Region Chamber of Commerce member, allowing businesses to attend River Chamber events as guests. This contribution could reach 17 businesses, providing a variety of memberships including:

One year of sponsorship for a Private Office Space membership

Two Dedicated Desk memberships

Two Commons Area memberships

Two Virtual memberships

Five weekly passes

Five meeting room vouchers

Premier Food Group gave $7,500 to create the kitchen and break room areas, making members’ work days more productive without having to leave the BRI. Premier Food Group will also be volunteering their time and expertise for multiple trainings at the BRI.

Susanna Lamers, CEO of BioInfoExperts , contributed $3,300 to sponsor a Dedicated Desk membership for a full year. Applications for all sponsored memberships or vouchers will be published on the BRI website and social media pages.

“The grand opening of this business incubator signifies the beginning of a powerful regional resource, fueled by the unwavering support of our sponsors. Chevron, Mosaic, Premier, and BioInfoExperts have fueled the Bayou Region Incubator to ignite movement – a movement dedicated to fostering innovation, launching dreams and propelling the economic engine of our entire region,” said BRI Executive Director Lisa Kliebert.

The Bayou Region Incubator provides business incubation and co-working space for entrepreneurs striving to develop their own professional ventures. This space will be accessible to students in various stages of business development from ideation to validation, to launching and scaling a business.

The BRI plans to host approximately 40 to 50 startups and small businesses through different levels of membership , offering collaborative work and meeting spaces, private offices, multifunctional conference rooms and more. Through the incubator, local entrepreneurs will have access to trainings, guest speakers, networking opportunities, members-only resources, mentoring, entrepreneurial workshops, pitch competitions and professional development.