Nicholls Foundation to Host 7th Annual Give-N-Day

THIBODAUX, La. – Advanced giving is now available for Nicholls State University’s seventh annual Give-N-Day, a 24-hour fundraising event where donors can give to specific campus organizations. With the assistance of the Nicholls Foundation, this year’s event is set to take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a tool for campus organizations to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. Now, this annual event is open to all colleges, departments, student organizations, and athletics across campus. Donors have the opportunity to choose exactly where their funds will be allocated with every cent going directly to the donor’s organization(s) of choice.

Going into the seventh Give-N-Day , the Nicholls Foundation has raised over $1 million across the university’s various colleges, departments, athletics and student organizations. Nicholls’ 2023 Give-N-Day received the most donors, donations and funds raised ever, raising over $265,000 with 1,587 donors and 2,188 donations.

Help Nicholls State University top last year’s numbers by going to www.givenday.org to decide where you’d like to make an impact on campus.