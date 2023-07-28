Nicholls Geomatics Received $10K NCEES Surveying Education Award

Nicholls geomatics was awarded a $10,000 prize for the 2023 National Council of Engineering Examiners Engineering and Surveying Education Award, which recognizes surveying and geomatics programs that best reflect NCEES’ mission to advance licensure for surveyors to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of the public. Nicholls State University was the only institution awarded in Louisiana.

“In 20 years, Nicholls geomatics has established itself as the flagship program in Louisiana for land surveying education. The program has been recognized by NCEES as a top ten program in the nation for 2016, 2017 and 2021,” said Dr. Esra Tekdal Yilmaz, department head of applied sciences and associate professor of geomatics.

The NCEES Engineering and Surveying Education Awards recognize programs that have a broad and robust curriculum, with the awards intended to encourage programs to engage their students with other professionals, introduce them to new technology and promote licensure.

The vision of NCEES is to provide leadership in professional licensure of engineers and surveyors through excellence in uniform laws, licensing standards and professional ethics in order to shape the future of professional licensure.

The Nicholls geomatics program integrates traditional mapping and land surveying with emerging technologies like global navigation satellite systems, geographic information systems, unmanned aerial systems, remote sensing, photogrammetry, and terrestrial laser scanning systems, giving students a competitive edge in the job market. With 100% job placement, the program is uniquely designed to provide a well-rounded, broad education in the field of geomatics, with specific attention applied to the application, acquisition, comprehension and presentation of spatial data.

The Nicholls pre-engineering program allows students to complete their first two years of courses in an environment where they can receive one-on-one attention from instructors. The curriculum is tailored to fit each student’s needs and plan a curriculum that will help them successfully prepare them for an engineering program.

