Nicholls Give-N-Day focuses on fundraising for departments, organizations, athletics, more

With the assistance of the Nicholls Foundation, Nicholls State University is excited to make Give-N-Day an annual event with the 2023 day being on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Give-N-Day is open to all colleges, departments, student organizations, athletics, etc. across campus in an effort to have a fun, donor friendly, first class fundraising experience. The funds raised by the organizations will stay with those organizations to meet their specific needs insuring that all funds raised will stay on the Nicholls campus.

With 130 campus organizations/departments participating, which is the most ever, you have the opportunity to not only support specific areas/causes, but to also spread your donation to multiple areas across campus. In only the fifth year of this event, Nicholls Give-N-Day is quickly becoming a campus tradition and one that is greatly anticipated by many.

Various hourly challenges, sponsors, and cash gifts make the giving experience fun for all!

Follow along on social media here to keep up with challenges: https://www.facebook.com/givenicholls

Following along on the website to see the leaderboards: https://www.givenday.org