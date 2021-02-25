Nicholls Give-N-Day Set for Fourth Year on March 2

The Nicholls Foundation will host the fourth annual 24-hour fundraising event, Give-N-Day, on Tuesday, March 2.

During the event, donors can give directly to student organizations, academic departments, athletics or to the Nicholls Foundation through the event’s website. Gifts can be as little as $10 or as much as you want, and can be to one organization or spread across as many as possible. Every cent goes directly to the donor’s organization of choice.

“Give-N-Day has become a Nicholls campus tradition as many organizations and departments look forward to the event each year as their primary fundraiser,” said Jeremy Becker, executive director of the Nicholls Foundation. “Donors have responded positively to the event as they have the opportunity to make an impact with all of their favorite areas on campus. All in all, it is a great and fun event that allows Nicholls supporters to show their Colonel Pride and campus organizations to receive some much-needed support.”

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a tool for campus organizations to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. Last year’s event raised $98,130 from 909 donors to 98 organizations. Donations came from 29 states, representing every region of the United States, including Alaska, California, Maine, Michigan and the District of Columbia.

Additionally, the event set records for most donors, most gifts made, most organizations, highest average gift, most donors from states outside of Louisiana and highest percentage of fees covered by donors.

Besides advanced giving, which began on Feb. 18, organizations will have opportunities to win cash in different challenges.

United Community Bank is the headline sponsor for the fourth year. Other sponsors include the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, LaPorte CPAs and Business Advisors, Major Equipment and Remediation Services, Terrebonne Ford-Lincoln, Cenac Marine Services, Main Ironworks, Dr. and Mrs. Clune, Riviere Abel PLC and Walters and Associates.

For more information or to sign up, call Becker at 448-4006, email him at jeremy.becker@nicholls.edu or visit www.GiveNDay.org.