Nicholls Graduate Nursing Program Ranked the only University in State to be in Nation’s Top 50

The Master of Science in nursing at Nicholls State University has been recognized as one of the top 50 nursing graduate programs in America according to Money Magazine . It is also the only ranked nursing program in Louisiana.

Money partnered with College Factual to find the country’s top value programs. Graduate programs were ranked on a five-star scale based on annual costs, typical debt burdens, employment rates and graduate salaries, with Nicholls ranked at four-and-a-half stars.

“We are extremely honored and appreciate the recognition of our nursing faculty and staff’s dedication to providing high-quality, affordable educational opportunities for our nursing students. It is especially exciting for our current students who will soon graduate from the family nurse practitioner, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, or nurse educator concentrations that we offer,” said Dr. Raquel Engolio, Dean and Assistant Professor for the Nicholls College of Nursing. “This investment in their education provides nurses with better job opportunities and potentially higher salaries in nursing. Our Master of Science in nursing graduates will increasingly experience a high return on their investment in education as we continue to remain focused on student success and affordability. We thank our alumni, healthcare community, and all who have contributed to our success.”

The master’s degree program in nursing is offered through the Intercollegiate Consortium for a Master of Science in nursing. The consortium is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and is composed of Nicholls State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and McNeese State University.